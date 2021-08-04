Telkom appoints new CEO

Telkom has appointed Serame Taukobong as the company's CEO-designate to take over when the Sipho Maseko leaves the company in June 2022.

Taukobong is the current head of the Telkom Consumer Business and a member of the executive committee.

"[Under his leadership] as CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business, the mobile business customer base grew threefold to 15 million and its revenue almost doubled to R20 billion within a three-year period," the company said in a statement, adding that Telkom Mobile has become the third-largest mobile business in South Africa.

Serame joined Telkom in June 2018, and was previous chief operations officer, and later CEO of the MTN Ghana.

Maseko and Serame will work together for the remainder of the current CEO's tenure to ensure an orderly transition and stability of the business.

He will assume the CEO-designate role from 1 October, the company said on Wednesday.

Maseko was CEO for nine years and is credited with helping to transform the former fixed-line operator into a mobile business.

He announced his decision to step down last month.