1h ago

add bookmark

Telkom hits back at govt's plan to shut down 3G by 2025

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Government wants to phase out 2G and 3G wireless technologies by 2025.
Government wants to phase out 2G and 3G wireless technologies by 2025.
Getty Images
  • Government has proposed 30 March 2025 as the cut-off date to shut down the country's 3G network.
  • Telkom believes that this is unrealistic, while Vodacom wants more engagement with government about the move.
  • MTN has already indicated that they would start decommissioning 3G in 2025/26.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Government’s plan to switch of 3G wireless technology by 2025 is unrealistic, says Telkom, the country's third-largest cellular network provider.

Last week, government published the country’s draft new policy on broadband spectrum, which included plans to shut down the 2G network on 30 June 2024.

The shutdown of the 3G network, the third generation of wireless technology, is slated for 30 March 2025. 

The 2G network is the second generation of cellular telephone technology and was introduced in 1992. It was the first to offer data services and SMS text messaging. It was followed by 3G, which offered faster data transfer speeds and enabled video calls.

While Telkom carries less than 1% of data traffic on its 2G network, a sizeable group of its clients still use 3G, which was introduced in 1998.

"We still carry a significant amount of voice on the 3G network, and don't believe the 2025 deadline is realistic," Telkom said.  

In rural areas of South Africa, often the only available connectivity options are 2G and 3G. 

While 4G is relatively common, the rollout of 5G has not reached the entire country.

Vodacom said it is currently analysing the feasibility of the timelines proposed by the minister and intends to engage her on the policy. The operator said switching off 2G and 3G networks, would "require a multi-stakeholder approach."

MTN has already indicated its intention of deactivating 3G in 2025/26. MTN also has a network roaming agreement with Cell C.

According to Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, stopping 2G and 3G will encourage the deployment of 5G and future technologies.

READ | Concourt rules that March digital migration deadline was invalid and unconstitutional

Mobile network companies in March took part in the auctioning of spectrum by the Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and the operators have indicated that they would use the additional capacity to expand their network. As part of the obligation set by Icasa, mobile operators are required to use the additional spectrum to cover underserviced areas.

While the government pursues the phasing out of older wireless technologies, the system of migrating the country's analogue television signal to digital has been hit by delays. The government has missed several deadlines for the migration, with Ntshavheni taken to court by the free-to-air broadcaster, e.tv, over the March 30 deadline.

The court then extended the date to the end of June to ensure enough time for the indigent households to apply for government-sponsored devices for transmitting digital signals.

Broadcaster e.tv had argued the March deadline would it will cut off millions of poor households who do not yet have access to set-top boxes. Nationwide migration is yet to be concluded.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mtnvodacomtelkom2gpolicy3gtechnology
Rand - Dollar
17.13
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.02
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.35
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.80
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.3%
Gold
1,728.86
+0.7%
Silver
19.83
+5.2%
Palladium
2,264.00
+3.9%
Platinum
907.50
+2.6%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
63,112
+1.6%
All Share
69,772
+1.6%
Resource 10
64,643
+2.1%
Industrial 25
85,723
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,244
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?

10 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?
MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?

07 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before...

31 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before cashing out my savings?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo