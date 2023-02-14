24m ago

add bookmark

Telkom may retrench 15% of its workforce in latest round

accreditation
Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

SA's third-biggest mobile operator Telkom said on Tuesday it would begin workplace consultations on internal restructuring that is expected to affect 15% of its workforce.

"As the group manages the delicate migration of revenue between old to new technologies, it is challenged with managing the costs associated with the different technologies, the competitiveness and sustainability of the group," it said in a brief statement.

The Section 189(a) process will impact all business units and subsidiaries and is intended to ensure the sustainability of the group, it said.

Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act allows an employer which is considering large-scale dismissals to undergo a consultative process to determine whether such dismissals are deemed necessary to keep its operations going.

Telkom, valued at about R20 billion on the JSE, has been battling for years with a steady decline in its legacy fixed-line business, with fixed voice revenue declining almost double digits in its 2022 year, resulting in group revenue falling slightly. The company has been pushing into mobile services, and migrating from traditional copper to fibre.

Telkom employed just under 12 000 people as of the end of its 2022 year, which is down from just over 15 000 in its 2020 year, and over 18 000 in 2018. The company didn't incur restructuring costs in 2022, but moves to reduce its workforce, including through voluntary severance packages, cost it R270 million in 2021.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
17.82
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.76
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.17
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
949.78
-0.6%
Palladium
1,557.79
-0.9%
Gold
1,858.29
+0.3%
Silver
21.80
-0.9%
Brent Crude
86.61
+0.3%
Top 40
73,848
+0.1%
All Share
79,882
+0.1%
Resource 10
73,062
+0.1%
Industrial 25
105,098
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,241
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo