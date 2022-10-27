1h ago

Terror threat: Sandton City, Mandela Square owner says security in place as malls remain open

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Sandton. Picture: Getty Images
Liberty Two Degrees, owner of the Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square malls says it is taking an alert of a possible terror threat in the area seriously, and has put "appropriate" security measures in place.

"The safety of all our shoppers, tenants, service providers and stakeholders is of paramount importance," it said in a statement.

"In partnership with the authorities, we are actively monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre.

"The malls are currently trading as normal."

On Wednesday the US Embassy issued an alert about possible terror attacks targeting large gatherings at an unspecified location in Sandton.

The SA government said it would urgently inform South Africans of immediate threats, should the need arise. 

EXCLUSIVE | Gay pride, comedy show potential 'targets' of Islamic State terror attack in Sandton

News24 reported on Thursday that a gay pride event and a two-week theatre show staged by Jewish comedian Nik Rabinowitz were potential targets of a terror attack.

Rabinowitz is expected to host a show from 1 to 12 November at the Theatre on the Square, at the Nelson Mandela Square. 

News24 also reported that three independent sources – within the police and the Crime Intelligence Division – who spoke on condition of anonymity said that American authorities had warned of the looming attack and identified seven individuals believed to be part of a cell aligned to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Peace talks between warring Ethiopian parties currently under way in Pretoria was also flagged by South Africa's intelligence agencies as a potential target.

Company Snapshot
