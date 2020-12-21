1h ago

add bookmark

Tesla shares tumble in early US trading on first day in S&P

Esha Dey
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US electric car maker Tesla's showroom in Washington, DC.
US electric car maker Tesla's showroom in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb / AFP
  • Tesla’s shares fell on its first day after being added to the S&P 500 Index, as the broader market slid and the stock retraced gains from Friday.
  • Tesla has catapulted 731% this year in anticipation of the historic inclusion, making it the biggest company ever to be added to the benchmark.
  • Shares of the EV maker fell as much as 5.4% in early trading Monday and the S&P 500 slipped 1.2%, following European stocks lower after several major countries moved to suspend travel from the UK.

Tesla’s shares fell on its first day after being added to the S&P 500 Index, as the broader market slid and the stock retraced gains from Friday when tens of millions of shares were purchased by index-fund managers.

At its debut in the S&P 500, Tesla is ranked as the seventh-heaviest weighted stock, representing 1.6% of the index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares of the EV maker fell as much as 5.4% in early trading Monday and the S&P 500 slipped 1.2%, following European stocks lower after several major countries moved to suspend travel from the UK amid concerns about a new strain of Covid-19.

Tesla has catapulted 731% this year in anticipation of the historic inclusion, making it the biggest company ever to be added to the benchmark, where it will be replacing real estate investment trust Apartment Investment & Management Co. The EV pioneer will also be joining the S&P 100, replacing oil and gas firm Occidental Petroleum, which fell as much as 13% premarket. Apartment Investment dropped 3.3%. 

Traders who spent most of the year pushing up shares of Tesla in anticipation of surging demand from index funds saw its climax Friday, as frantic purchases by passive managers drove the shares up almost 5% as exchanges closed. At the end of the day, Tesla shares closed at an all-time high. More than $150 billion worth of Tesla shares traded on Friday, ahead of the index inclusion.

“There is strong precedence for positive returns for stocks prior to S&P 500 inclusion and post announcement, but very limited precedent for near term out performance post inclusion,” Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note earlier this month.

Market strategists have been divided on how the addition of the famously volatile stock would impact the benchmark gauge. According to Susquehanna quantitative derivative strategist Souhow Yao, the inclusion will have a limited impact on implied volatility, and that if Tesla was added a month ago, volatility for the S&P 500 would have actually decreased.

On the other hand, Interactive Brokers’ Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick said Tesla’s historic volatility suggests daily moves of about 4% up or down, and at its current market value can end up budging the index by about 2 points.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Tesla to join elite S&P index, shaking up Wall Street
WATCH | Tesla launches another $5 billion share sale
WATCH | Tesla gets green light to join S&P 500
Read more on:
teslaelon muskictcompanies
ZAR/USD
14.63
(+0.57)
ZAR/GBP
19.49
(+1.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.88
(+0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.56)
Gold
1878.60
(-0.22)
Silver
26.17
(+1.27)
Platinum
996.00
(-3.10)
Brent Crude
52.22
(0.00)
Palladium
2311.50
(-1.45)
All Share
58714.87
(-1.80)
Top 40
53784.25
(-1.66)
Financial 15
11824.98
(-4.87)
Industrial 25
77586.19
(-0.74)
Resource 10
56463.23
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 479 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1182 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 621 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo