These are SA's top asset managers

Ninety One retained its position as SA's biggest asset management firm for the second time.

The asset management giant ascended to the top of those rankings in 2021, kicking Old Mutual Investment Group out.

The 2022 rankings didn't deliver surprises, but recent empowerment deals will upset the status quo in 2023.

In one of the most trying years for active asset managers, as investors' flight to safety saw massive outflows from risky classes like equities, Ninety One retained the top spot in 2022.



The latest Alexforbes Manager Watch Survey shows that despite the R65 billion net outflows Ninety One recorded in the first six months of its 2022 financial year, it held on to its crown after displacing Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) to become SA's top asset manager in 2021.

But the Alexforbes survey looked at the size of investment firms' assets under management up to 30 June 2022, which would have captured some but not all the R65 billion outflows that Ninety One recorded by the end of its first half on 30 September 2022. By that time, Ninety One's assets under management (AUM) had decreased to £132.3 billion (R2.9 trillion). The group's latest quarterly update shows that this didn't change much for the remainder of 2022, as its AUM stood at £132.4 billion by the end of December, a 7% decrease from £141.7 billion in December 2021.

Still, it's highly likely that Ninety One is still the biggest asset manager in SA as the size of assets it managed on behalf of its South African clients exceeded Stanlib Asset Management by R164.7 million. Standard Bank's latest financial results showed that Stanlib's average AUM stood at R644 billion at the end of 2022, R29 million higher than at the time of Alexforbes's survey. But the bank didn't show what Stanlib's closing AUM was. It could have increased or decreased from the R618 billion in June 2022 when Alexforbes compiled its survey.

Alexforbes's head of investment consulting, Janina Slawski, said Ninety One's ascendency to the top in 2021 generated much excitement about the power shifts in the local management industry.

"We had some very excited calls last year, as you would expect when you see who's at the top of this list. The biggest change last year was obviously that OMIG did a restructure of assets it put into its survey. A lot of its assets managed by other entities within the group were removed. So, they dropped dramatically," she explained.

Stanlib retained the second position. Coronation fell one spot in the rankings, moving to fourth place.

It made way for Sanlam Investment Managers (SIM), which advanced from fourth place in 2021 to third in 2022. Allan Gray and OMIG remained in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Completing the top ten were Alexforbes Investments, Nedgroup Investments, Sanlam Multi Managers – which moved up one spot, swapping places with Taquanta, which came in the tenth place. Entering the list of top 20 asset managers for the first time was Aluwani Capital Partners.

But 2023 is expected to deliver another upset to those rankings. Sanlam and Absa Fund Managers officially created SA's biggest black-owned asset manager last December. This new entity already had more than R1 trillion in AUM. This March, Sanlam's Glacier also finalised its acquisition of Alexforbes' retail client administration business and has its eyes set on becoming the biggest LISP platform in SA.

"One of the biggest changes that will come through this year is the finalisation of the purchase of Absa [Fund Managers] by SIM. By the end of this year, you should see one consolidated entity, which we expect to be the second largest asset manager unless Stanlib does something dramatic," said Slawski.

Drive for transformation is changing the status quo

All but one of the country's top 20 biggest asset managers are Level 1 BEE contributors now. In the 2021 survey, seven of the top 20 asset managers were below BEE Level 1, including SIM, Stanlib, Coronation, Futuregrowth and Absa Asset Management.

In 2022, only Fairtree Asset Management was a Level 2 BEE contributor, and no asset manager with a lesser empowerment status made it to the list. In 2021, there were even Level 4 and 5 contributors. In 2020, Foord made it to the top 20 even though it had a Level 8 BEE contributor status at the time.

But in the past year, not only did asset managers move up the BEE score ranks, many historically white-owned firms announced significant black-ownership deals. SIM is only one of them. Old Mutual's Futuregrowth is almost half black-owned after entering into an empowerment partnership with Women Chartered Accountants Investment Holdings. Its black shareholding now stands at 49.6%.

The industry has been forced to rapidly embrace transformation in the past few years as pension funds, especially in the public sector, demanded to see more black people manage their members' monies.

"It is a big trend. We find that public service clients don't just want to see high levels of BEE ratings, but they also want to see black ownership. They always add a lot of pressure on us as consultants to look for managers that are concerned about transformation. Investors want to know that the assets are being managed by transform teams," said Slawski.