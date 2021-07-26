These KOO canned products are being recalled, including baked beans

Tiger Brands is recalling KOO and Hugo's canned vegetable products that were produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.



This is due to an "extremely small number" of defective cans which were supplied by a packaging supplier.

The cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak, which can lead to "secondary microbial contamination".

Tiger Brands says no health issues have been reported to date, but there is a "low probability of illness and injury" if the contaminated products are consumed.

These products are being recalled:

To see whether your canned goods are affected, check the date stamped on the cans to see whether it was manufactured between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.

Affected canned vegetable products can be returned to any supermarket or wholesale outlet for a refund.

For more information, contact the consumer careline on 0860 100 891.