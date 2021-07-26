8h ago

These KOO canned products are being recalled, including baked beans

Tiger Brands is recalling KOO and Hugo's canned vegetable products that were produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021. 

This is due to an "extremely small number" of defective cans which were supplied by a packaging supplier.

The cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak, which can lead to "secondary microbial contamination".

Tiger Brands says no health issues have been reported to date, but there is a "low probability of illness and injury" if the contaminated products are consumed.

These products are being recalled:

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g 6009522300586 KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce-Lite 410g 6009522306571 Hugo’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g 6009522305536 KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack **NEW** 4 x 410g 6009522307653 KOO Butter Beans in Brine 410g 6001024023543 KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce 410g 6001024000469 KOO Butter Beans in Tomato Sauce 420g 6001024024007 KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce 420g 6001024035003 KOO Baked Beans in Tomato & Herb 410g 6009522303006 KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce 410g 6009522303020 KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka 410g 6009522303013 KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce 410g 6009522308117 KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce 410g 6009522308124 KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn 415g 6009522300562 KOO Whole Kernel in Brine 410g 6001024386655 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce 420g 6009522300296 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce 420g 6009522300289 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce 420g 6001024549913 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce 420g 6009522307639 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce 420g 6009522307646 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine 410g 6001024103184 Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine 400g 6009522308506 KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine 410g 6001024223318 KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine 400g 6009522308186 KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine 400g 6009522308193 KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce 410g 6001024383623

To see whether your canned goods are affected, check the date stamped on the cans to see whether it was manufactured between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.

Affected canned vegetable products can be returned to any supermarket or wholesale outlet for a refund.

For more information, contact the consumer careline on 0860 100 891.

