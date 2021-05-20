These Mediclinic hospitals will start vaccinations next week

Mediclinic says nine of its hospitals will start to administer the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 from next week.

In total, the group wants to establish 43 vaccination centres.

"We are currently in the final process of meeting all the requirements at these localities, with an initial focus on the management of the Pfizer vaccine roll out," said Dr Gerrit de Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa. As more vaccines become available, all of the vaccination centres will be used.

People older than 60 years in South Africa have started to receive vaccinations this week.

Discovery became one of the first private sector players to vaccinate South Africans, with vaccinations starting at its head office in Sandton.

Those who registered via government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), and who have received a notification of an appointment, can now get vaccinated at various places in South Africa.

From next week, these will also include:

Mediclinic Morningside

Mediclinic Medforum

Mediclinic Bloemfontein

Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg

Mediclinic Geneva (in George)

Mediclinic Gariep (in Kimberley)

Mediclinic Cape Gate

Mediclinic Vergelegen

Mediclinic Milnerton

Clicks and Dis-Chem will also do vaccinations at their stores.