Three ex-Absa employees jailed for 15 years for R190m fraud

Three former Absa employees have been sentenced to 15 years in jail each for defrauding the JSE as well as mining company Samancor of R191 million, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

The Mokopane Regional Court found that Dimakatso Prudence Ramakgole, Seatile Pauline Senoamadi and Motsiri Peter Ramahlarerwa were part of a syndicate that unlawfully transferred funds from the JSE and Samancor's bank accounts.

Absa later had to pay back the JSE and the Samancor Foundation, which funds development projects in areas where Samancor operates.

In a statement, the NPA said the three former employees replaced banking details linked to the JSE with their own.

The syndicate made three large transfers of R2.9 million on 26 July 2019, R30 million on 12 August 2019, and R158 million on 23 September 2019.

While the defence argued the trio had shown remorse and were first-time offenders, the NPA said the prosecution argued that a jail term was needed to deter would-be offenders.



