Tiger Brands' KOO and Hugo canned food recall reaches UK, Australia and New Zealand

SA's biggest food manufacturer, Tiger Brands, recalled KOO and Hugo canned food products in July over safety concerns linked to defective cans.

The product recall has since spread to the UK, Australia and New Zealand, according to notices issued in those countries.

Tiger Brands previously said it would recall about 20 million cans, or 9% of annual production, which amounts to R650 million.

A recall of canned food products from SA's biggest food manufacturer, Tiger Brands, has spread to the UK, Australia and New Zealand, according to notices issued in those countries.



In July, Tiger Brands issued a statement to shareholders indicating it would recall about 20 million cans, or 9% of annual production, over safety concerns linked to defective cans.

The defect is due to a deficient side seam weld that could cause cans to leak. It was initially discovered in May this year with 18 cans at one of Tiger Brand's facilities. The cans came from a supplier.

At the time, Tiger Brands estimated the financial impact of the recall to be R650 million, Fin24 previously reported.

The products in question were some of its KOO and Hugo brands manufactured between 1 May 2019 and 5 May 2021.

A food alert in the UK - issued last week - highlighted that Jumbo Importers was recalling various KOO canned products as a precautionary measure. The products included baked beans in tomato sauce and butter beans.

Similarly, a wholesale distributor in Australia, SAPRO, issued an alert on a recall of various KOO canned products. It similarly warned of a potential microbial contamination as a result of a "canning failure". The New Zealand government's Ministry for Primary Industries issued a notice that it had affected that country as well.



Fin24 has sent questions to Tiger Brands for comment, and this story will be updated once received.