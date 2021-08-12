1h ago

add bookmark

Tiger Brands' KOO and Hugo canned food recall reaches UK, Australia and New Zealand

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tiger Brands had recalled its KOO and Hugo branded canned food in July, but the recall has since spread to the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
Tiger Brands had recalled its KOO and Hugo branded canned food in July, but the recall has since spread to the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
Tiger Brands
  • SA's biggest food manufacturer, Tiger Brands, recalled KOO and Hugo canned food products in July over safety concerns linked to defective cans.
  • The product recall has since spread to the UK, Australia and New Zealand, according to notices issued in those countries.
  • Tiger Brands previously said it would recall about 20 million cans, or 9% of annual production, which amounts to R650 million.

A recall of canned food products from SA's biggest food manufacturer, Tiger Brands, has spread to the UK, Australia and New Zealand, according to notices issued in those countries.

In July, Tiger Brands issued a statement to shareholders indicating it would recall about 20 million cans, or 9% of annual production, over safety concerns linked to defective cans.

The defect is due to a deficient side seam weld that could cause cans to leak. It was initially discovered in May this year with 18 cans at one of Tiger Brand's facilities. The cans came from a supplier.

At the time, Tiger Brands estimated the financial impact of the recall to be R650 million, Fin24 previously reported.

The products in question were some of its KOO and Hugo brands manufactured between 1 May 2019 and 5 May 2021.

A food alert in the UK - issued last week - highlighted that Jumbo Importers was recalling various KOO canned products as a precautionary measure. The products included baked beans in tomato sauce and butter beans.

Similarly, a wholesale distributor in Australia, SAPRO, issued an alert on a recall of various KOO canned products. It similarly warned of a potential microbial contamination as a result of a "canning failure". The New Zealand government's Ministry for Primary Industries issued a notice that it had affected that country as well. 

Fin24 has sent questions to Tiger Brands for comment, and this story will be updated once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.35
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,755.68
+0.2%
Silver
23.49
-0.3%
Palladium
2,642.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,018.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
71.44
+1.2%
Top 40
63,032
-0.7%
All Share
69,182
-0.6%
Resource 10
69,720
-0.8%
Industrial 25
88,229
-0.6%
Financial 15
13,461
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
32% - 472 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
38% - 555 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
30% - 444 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity...

11 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity income?
MONEY CLINIC | A criminal accessed our banking app. Can we get a refund from the...

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | A criminal accessed our banking app. Can we get a refund from the bank?
MONEY CLINIC | What are the requirements for claiming home office expenses from...

04 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What are the requirements for claiming home office expenses from SARS?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo