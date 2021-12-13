1h ago

Tiger Brands suspends 3 employees amid probe into alleged 'procurement irregularities'

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
Tiger Brands (supplied)
Tiger Brands (supplied)

Food giant Tiger Brands has confirmed it suspended three employees as an investigation proceeds into alleged "procurement irregularities".

Fin24 was informed that the employees - at least one of whom is a senior executive - were facing serious allegations of misconduct involving a major supplier. A spokesperson for Tiger Brands declined to comment in detail on these allegations, saying the matter was under investigation. 

However, the company confirmed via email on Sunday that three employees had been placed on precautionary suspension. 

Tiger Brands also declined to confirm whether the employees were facing criminal charges. 

Fin24 reached out to the SAPS for further information. Should comment be received, this article will be updated.

tiger brandssouth africaprocurement
