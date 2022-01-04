Top SARS officials 'neutralised': Tom Moyane, Bain blasted by State Capture Inquiry

In the first part of its report into the Zuma years, the State Capture Inquiry blasted former commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, Tom Moyane, and the US management consultancy firm Bain & Co. for their roles in state capture.

The report found that Moyane "neutralised" senior officials at SARS, and wants him to be charged with perjury for false evidence in Parliament.

The recommendations also include that Bain be investigated, and all of its government contracts be "re-examined".

In its newly released report, the State Capture Inquiry blasted former commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, Tom Moyane, and the US management consultancy firm Bain & Co. for their roles in state capture.

In the report, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that Moyane be charged with perjury in relation to false evidence presented to Parliament.

Zondo found that Moyane provided Parliament with false information, when he incorrectly maintained that he had played no role in approving the appointment of a company called New Integrated Credit Solutions - which was owned by a friend of his, Patrick Monyeki - to provide debt collection services for SARS.

The inquiry also wants law enforcement agencies to investigate Bain, "with a view to enabling the National Prosecuting Authority to decide whether or not to initiate prosecutions" related to the awarding of contracts to the group.

Given Bain’s "unlawful" role in SARS, the report also recommends that all Bain’s contracts with state departments and organs of state be re-examined for regulatory and constitutional compliance.

Bain received R167 million in fees over 27 months from SARS, which it has subsequently repaid, with interest.

In addition, the report wants the SARS Act of 1997 to be amended to provide for an open, transparent and competitive process for the appointment of Commissioner of SARS.

On Tuesday, Zondo handed President Cyril Ramaphosa the first of a three-part report by the inquiry into former president Jacob Zuma’s conduct in office. Zondo said the report was the result of a "gruelling" four years, which included three years of testimony, including by Moyane in May last year.

"(The) evidence that was heard by the Commission in regard to SARS revealed conclusively that Mr Moyane was involved in advancing the project of state capture when he was Commissioner of SARS," the report found.

"In fact, the evidence revealed that he started planning for the capture of SARS long before he was appointed as Commissioner of SARS. Mr Moyane simply did not act with the interests of SARS at heart. He sought to advance Mr Zuma’s and Bain’s interests."

Zondo concluded that Moyane was promised the position of SARS Commissioner by Zuma well in advance of his formal appointment in 2014, despite a large number of candidates that applied for the job.

"Bain met President Zuma and Mr Moyane before they had even been appointed as third-party consultants to SARS, and from an early stage it was obvious that they would be given the position, even though no tender process had even begun," the report found.

"The purpose of these early 'appointments' was to ensure that the necessary pre-planning could be done to redirect the resources of the organisation and assume control of the organisation. Precisely such detailed planning was done by Bain and Mr Moyane before they even stepped foot into SARS. In reality there was no need for consultants, let alone a radical overhaul of what was then a world-class institution."

"Exactly as the plan had contemplated, specific individuals at SARS were identified and neutralised once Mr Moyane took up his position. This included very senior people who had served the institution well for years," Zondo found.

"The SARS evidence is a clear example of how the private sector colluded with the Executive, including President Zuma, to capture an institution that was highly regarded internationally and render it ineffective."

The report concludes that SARS’ investigatory and enforcement capacity presented a hurdle to those involved in organised crime, and was, therefore, a target for those engaged in state capture.

"The involvement of the media in perpetuating false narratives which discredited targeted people as well as providing grounds for their removal was a notable feature of the evidence led in regard to the capture of SARS," Zondo found, with reference to now-retracted articles in the Sunday Times, that incorrectly reported about a rogue unit at SARS.

"SARS was systemically and deliberately weakened, chiefly through the restructuring of its institutional capacity, strategic appointments and dismissals of key individuals, and a pervasive culture of fear and bullying. It is a clear example of state capture," the report concluded.