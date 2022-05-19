1h ago

add bookmark

Tongaat Hulett chair resigns

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tongaat Hulett produces around 43% of South Africa's sugar.
Tongaat Hulett produces around 43% of South Africa's sugar.
File picture

Embattled sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has announced the resignation of its chair Louis von Zeuner.

The company said on Thursday that he advised the board he was not available for re-election at the next annual general meeting "due to a change in his personal circumstances".

"Mr Von Zeuner has consequently resigned as chairman but will remain on the board to assist with a smooth transition and handover until 30 June 2022."

He will resign as an independent non-executive director of the company after that.

David Noko, a lead independent non-executive director, was appointed as interim chair until a replacement is found.

"On behalf of the board and executive team of Tongaat Hulett, we wish to sincerely thank Mr von Zeuner for his exceptional leadership, guidance and support during the difficult time that [Tongaat Hulett] faced when he took over the role as chairman," said CEO Gavin Hudson. 

In an operational update last month, Tongaat Hulett says its South Africa operations are likely to report a loss after production declined to 463 000 tons from 535 000 tons in the previous year.

The group, which is battling a R6.8 billion debt burden (from R5.8 billion in 2021), is undergoing a restructuring process and has previously said that it would embark on a R4 billion rights offer to be underwritten by Mauritius-based Magister Investments.

However it announced last month that the rights offer will now increase to between R4 billion and R5 billion due to its current challenges.

Former high-profile Tongaat Hulett executives, including former CEO Peter Staude and ex-CFO Murray Munro, have been criminally charged in an alleged R3.5-billion fraud scam relating to sales of land owned by Tongaat Hulett. Last month, Fin24 reported that they may also face charges of racketeering.

It is alleged that they overstated the value of the deals in Tongaat’s financial records, and misrepresented that proper accounting procedures had been followed in determining the revenue on the deals. Some were backdated to previous financial records thereby artificially manipulating the financial reporting periods.

The matter has been postponed until 2 June this year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tongaat hulettboardsugarcourt
Rand - Dollar
16.02
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,822.77
+0.3%
Silver
21.49
+0.4%
Palladium
2,002.50
-0.7%
Platinum
932.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
109.11
-2.6%
Top 40
61,566
-1.5%
All Share
68,063
-1.5%
Resource 10
70,958
-1.2%
Industrial 25
75,879
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,656
-2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22138.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo