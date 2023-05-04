1h ago

Share

Top exec steps down from Luno as crypto exchange hunts for new investors

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rafael Henrique/Getty Images
 

A top executive at South African-founded cryptocurrency exchange, Luno, has resigned as the company seeks to bring in new investors to support its expansion.   

Vijay Ayyar, Luno’s vice president of corporate development and international, stepped down to "pursue a new opportunity in the industry". 

"Vijay held several roles at Luno during his seven-year tenure and most recently has made many valuable contributions to Luno’s corporate development and business-to-business services," said Luno CEO James Lanigan in a statement. 

While Ayyar was based in Singapore, he told CNBC that his exit was unrelated to Luno's recent decision to pull out of the island country.

Changes at the top 

Luno, which is owned by Digital Currency Group, has seen several senior staff members step down or switch roles in the past six months. 

In December, co-founder and chief technology officer Timothy Stranex stepped down. 

In late March, long-time CEO Marcus Swanepoel resigned to take on the role of executive chair.  

"I’m excited for our next chapter as we continue to put the power of crypto in everyone’s hands," said Swanepoel at the time. 

Lanigan, who took over as CEO from Swanepoel, said this week that the company was still mulling a public listing. 

Earlier this year, the exchange announced it would retrench around 35% of its global workforce due to a downturn in the tech sector, falling crypto prices and the impact of the bankruptcy of FTX.

Luno has since hired financial services firm the Canaccord Genuity Group in a bid to bring on new investors alongside DCG to "fund scaling, support expansion, accelerate market share gain". 

The group is also helping Luno prepare for a prepare potential public listing. 

"We are still at the early stage of a process that could result in a change in ownership or continued full ownership by DCG," said Lanigan. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ftxlunodcggenesis
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.32
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.04
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.17
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Platinum
1,037.87
-0.9%
Palladium
1,431.11
-0.4%
Gold
2,048.51
+0.5%
Silver
25.87
+1.1%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,701
-1.2%
All Share
77,271
-1.2%
Resource 10
70,276
+1.2%
Industrial 25
104,283
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,077
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo