1h ago

add bookmark

Legal blow to top Sanlam exec fired amid race, culture tension

accreditation
Dave Chambers
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Outside South Africa, Sanlam has operations in more than 30 African countries.
Outside South Africa, Sanlam has operations in more than 30 African countries.
Getty Images
  • Andre Rheeder was fired as CEO of Sanlam Properties in 2019 after he was accused of resisting transformation
  • A CCMA commissioner ordered his reinstatement but a labour court judge said the hearing was unfair and ordered a new one.
  • Now Rheeder has failed in application for leave to appeal, meaning the CCMA must convene a new hearing.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.
    •  

A top Sanlam executive who was fired in a row over race and culture at the financial services giant has failed in an attempt to challenge a court ruling that prevented his reinstatement.

Andre Rheeder was fired in 2019 as CEO of Sanlam Properties after he was accused of resisting transformation and being either insubordinate, insolent or racist towards his new line manager, Mervyn Shanmugam.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) found Rheeder’s dismissal was unfair and ordered his reinstatement, but last September the Cape Town labour court ordered a new CCMA hearing chaired by a different commissioner.

Rheeder asked the labour appeal court for permission to challenge Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker’s ruling, meaning his reinstatement would stand, but on 15 February, his application was refused by three judges.

"This court is of the view that the intended appeal has no reasonable prospects of success and that there is no compelling reason why it should be heard," they said.

"This court therefore, in general terms, concurs in the reasoning of the judgment of the labour court."

READ | Twist in legal fight over Sanlam exec who was fired amid race, culture tension

Rabkin-Naicker had found that CCMA part-time commissioner Madeleine Loyson's errors and irregularities were of "such a magnitude" they had made a fair trial impossible.

According to Rabkin-Naicker, Loyson's ruling contained numerous opinions "of the mind-reading variety with no evidential basis to support [them]", and said the commissioner repeatedly "made pronouncements on the way the business in question should be run and senior employees should deal with each other".

Rheeder was charged with "failing to foster practices that created an inclusive culture by the continued use of Afrikaans in the department … and by excluding, bypassing or sidelining your superior Shanmugam] as a person of colour". 

Another charge said: "You are alleged to have displayed discriminatory conduct on the basis of race and/or were grossly insubordinate and/or were grossly insolent … and/or were disrespectful towards or undermined the authority of your line manager."

Documents Sanlam prepared for the CCMA hearing detailed several instances in which Rheeder allegedly insulted, undermined or defied Shanmugam, often by going over his head to then Sanlam Investment Group CEO Robert Roux.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanlamraceculture
Rand - Dollar
18.19
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.86
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.43
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
924.54
+0.1%
Palladium
1,497.30
+0.6%
Gold
1,833.03
-0.5%
Silver
21.68
-0.7%
Brent Crude
84.07
+1.3%
Top 40
73,262
-0.7%
All Share
79,297
-0.7%
Resource 10
71,548
-1.6%
Industrial 25
104,604
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,339
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo