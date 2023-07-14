'Total disaster': Port of Richards Bay partially shut down amid environmental concerns

The Port of Richards Bay has been partially shut as Transnet Port Terminals, a terminal operator, redresses environmental management issues.

The Port of Richards Bay, SA's largest cargo port, has been partially shut down over "environmental management issues" - a move already aggravating truck congestion in and around the city.

This comes after the Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) issued the terminal operator, Transnet Port Terminals, with a "Non-Compliance Stop Work Certificate" on Thursday.

"The certificate instructs the terminal operator to cease operations until environmental management issues have been resolved in the identified terminals and other facilities occupied by the terminal operator," the Ports Authority said in a media statement.

The Richards Bay Terminals, a business unit within Transnet Port Terminals, told News24 it had halted all operations following a notice to comply with an environmental matter at a section within its facilities.

"While the terminals have immediately responded with a program of action to urgently address the raised matter, operations have been ceased with immediate effect," it said.

Grindrod, a private logistics company, confirmed to News24 on Friday that its terminal operations at the port – known as Navitrade – had not been halted.

TNPA has meanwhile urged all transporters to halt the dispatching of trucks to the Port until the terminal operator complies with the conditions of the stop certificate.

"The ports authority is working tirelessly to mitigate the impact on operations and port users," it said, without providing specific timelines on how long the matter would take to resolve.

'Total disaster'

A source said the disruption at the port was a "total disaster".

While details on the duration and impact are still not clear, "essentially all trucks have been stopped from entering into the port. Short and long-haul trucks. And that essentially affects all commodities that are running in by road," he said.

Jan Havenga, a professor at the University of Stellenbosch and a logistics expert, said the impact of such a terminal closure at the Richards Bay Port is threefold. According to Havenga:

Loss in throughput and foreign income; ship congestion and waiting times which affects shipping lines badly; and continuing of a long-term trend of shipping lines to avoid SA ports and decreasing our connectivity.

Vusi Mona, spokesperson for the South African National Roads Authority Limited (Sanral), said the disruption at the port had caused mayhem on the roads and trucks were now assessing what alternative export routes they might use, if any.

Mike Patterson, deputy president of the Zululand Chamber of Commerce, said the truck congestion in and around Richards Bay was already adverse on Friday afternoon, with vehicles backed up on the John Ross highway as well as on the N2.

Patterson said the issues related to coal trucks in the main – an influx of which has been prompted by high export coal prices and poorly performing Transnet rail services.

He said the sheer freight volumes are causing Richards Bay roads to take significant strain.

Unsurprising development

Mona said Sanral had written to the Port a few months back to register its concern over the damage to road infrastructure.

"Nothing has come out of that ... it has already caused severe damage, but they haven't come back to us as yet."

While such disruptions at the port are not ideal, it is good that the matter is now getting the attention it deserves, Patterson said.

"Coming to work this morning, there was so much coal dust on the roads you could hardly see. You have to put your lights on to see. It's a mess," he said.

One source at the port said he was not surprised an environmental compliance matter had arisen. The source told News24:

The way the trucks operate, they just destroy everything. There is coal everywhere, traffic jams everywhere. No one can get into the port or out of the port. So it has become a major issue.

Nkosenye Zulu, manager of the City of uMhlathuze, told News24 the City had not been consulted. If it had been, communication to mines and trucking companies would have been dispersed ahead of time to mitigate traffic issues.

"I wish they'd shut down the port entirely until they get they get their act together because shutting it down partly will only serve to exacerbate the situation on our end, because what it means is that we are going to have plenty of trucks on the road that they cannot process timeously," Zulu said. "This goes to show that a lot still needs to be done in terms of coordination."

As previously reported by News24, the City has grown frustrated by the lack of support on the truck congestion issue. On Friday, Zulu said the City continued to progress plans to create its own truck staging areas in a desperate bid to alleviate the devastating traffic volumes.



