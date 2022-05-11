35m ago

add bookmark

Toyota could lose 45 000 vehicles at Durban plant due to flood impact

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
It will take some time for the main lines – such as Hilux, Fortuner, Hiace and Corolla Cross as well as Corolla Quest – to reopen.
It will take some time for the main lines – such as Hilux, Fortuner, Hiace and Corolla Cross as well as Corolla Quest – to reopen.
MISA (Motor Industry Staff Association)

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) will likely end up losing around 45 000 units in production due to the impact recent flood damage at its manufacturing plant south of Durban.

All the vehicles that incurred damaged will be scrapped and crushed so that no potentially compromised Toyotas will ever make it into the retail chain. About 12% of the 4 596 units on site had no damage at all and can be sold.

According to CEO Andrew Kirby, the impact of the flooding has been a tremendous setback for the company.

"But we have extensive insurance coverage and are also fortunate that our parent company Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is supporting with all the cashflow challenges that we are likely to encounter," Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday. 

At the same time, Kirby sees a "silver lining" after being forced to cease operations at the plant when flooding caused extensive damage to the facility a month ago. A systematic phased plan is being implemented to return the Prospecton facility to working condition. 

"TSAM is pleased to announce that it has resumed operations of its export line of Catalyc Convertors and will – in the next few days – open the Hino assembly line," said Kirby. 

It will, however, take some time for the main lines – such as Hilux, Fortuner, HiAce and Corolla Cross as well as Corolla Quest – to reopen. 

"We've been through the process of cleaning, drying and flushing. And now, we are checking all of our equipment - repairing, powering up the control panels and having to order replacement parts where necessary. We are at a point where it's not easy to predict when we would be able to start-up," said Kirby. 

During the recent flods, the facility's flood-protection measures were effective up to a point and will be reinstated and enhanced even further.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
toyotakzn floodsexportsauto industry
Rand - Dollar
16.04
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,851.21
+0.7%
Silver
21.75
+2.3%
Palladium
2,055.50
-0.7%
Platinum
990.00
+2.2%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,552
+2.0%
All Share
68,191
+1.8%
Resource 10
70,606
+1.5%
Industrial 25
76,730
+3.2%
Financial 15
15,406
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo