Train derailed as Transnet faces threats from disgruntled groups seeking 'business opportunities'

The derailment of a coal train on Transnet's North Corridor has taken place "against a backdrop of threats and disruptions to the company’s operations by disgruntled groupings seeking business opportunities", the state-owned company has said.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Transnet said it was too early to pre-empt the cause of a derailment, which occurred on Tuesday morning, and is still under investigation. The parastatal did, however, flag its concern over the threats which, it said, are now under investigation by law enforcement agencies.

In recent years, South Africa has seen the rise of mafia-type groups in various sectors, with business forums and other groups demanding parts of tenders or contracts amid threats of violence.

The derailment occurred on Tuesday morning when a train carrying export coal en route to Richards Bay derailed near Ulundi. Transnet said recovery teams are on site at the scene.

"Heavy rains overnight have hampered recovery operations but the teams have embarked on-site investigations and site preparations, while the specialised heavy-duty railway breakdown and recovery equipment is on its way to the site," Transnet said.

"It is still premature to give an estimated time for the re-opening of the two lines, as this will be determined once the site has been cleared and damages assessed."

On Tuesday Transnet started talks with traditional leaders and the South African Police Service in an effort to resolve threats to the organisation as well as disruptions to its operations along the North Corridor this past week.