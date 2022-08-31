1h ago

add bookmark

Transnet and state capture-implicated Chinese rail giant reach deal on critical spares

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
Transnet rail has struggled to procure spares
Transnet rail has struggled to procure spares

Transnet and the local division of the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) have reached an in-principle agreement towards the resolution of all current legal disputes between the two companies, the parastatal announced on Wednesday.

The deal will allow Transnet Freight Rail to procure critical spares to maintain locomotives and provide a reliable service to customers.

"The next steps will be to finalise a definitive settlement agreement and complete the resolution of the current legal disputes," Transnet said in a statement.

Earlier this month Transnet launched an application at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to compel CRRC E-Loco to make available imported spare parts.

CRRC's refusal to supply the parts has severely hampered Transnet's railing performance, resulting in billions in opportunity costs for the South African economy.

CRRC is one of four original equipment manufacturers that were lined up to supply 1 064 new locomotives to Transnet. Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), however, approached the court to overturn these contracts, worth R54.4 billion, as they are deemed to have been irregular and illegal and were awarded in the midst of state capture.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetrailinginfrastructuremobility
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,715.37
-0.5%
Silver
18.27
-0.9%
Palladium
2,097.00
+0.3%
Platinum
848.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
99.31
-5.8%
Top 40
61,908
+1.0%
All Share
68,503
+0.9%
Resource 10
61,425
+0.9%
Industrial 25
84,459
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,391
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo