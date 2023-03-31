13m ago

Share

Transnet gas supplies halted after excavator damages pipeline

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Getty Images

Transnet has halted gas supplies through its Durban pipeline after it was damaged by an excavator, the state-owned logistics utility said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when an excavator deployed to clean up waste accidentally hit the pipeline, Transnet said.

"Due to a fire on the adjacent landfill site, the Transnet Pipelines team could not access the pipeline to establish the full extent of the damage and as a safety precaution the pipeline was isolated and gas flow through the pipeline was stopped," the utility said in a statement.

Repairs to the pipeline began on Friday morning after the fire was brought under control on Thursday night, it added.

Transnet did not say when repairs could be completed but said it was working to restore supplies "as soon as possible".

The gas pipeline runs from Secunda in Mpumalanga to the port city of Durban, transporting an average 450 million cubic metres of gas per year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetgas
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.78
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.00
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.33
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
984.08
+0.3%
Palladium
1,495.50
+1.2%
Gold
1,980.48
0.0%
Silver
23.93
+0.1%
Brent Crude
79.27
+1.3%
Top 40
70,596
-0.7%
All Share
76,198
-0.7%
Resource 10
66,613
-1.3%
Industrial 25
102,892
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,514
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

44m ago

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo