Transnet launches urgent tender for critical spares as deal with Chinese firm stalls

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
Transnet will urgently launch an open tender to procure critical spare parts.
Andre Kritzinger
  • A deal for CRRC E-Loco to release spares to Transnet has reached an impasse.
  • The rail and logistics company will now urgently launch a tender to have other suppliers step in.
  • The continued railing troubles are hurting Transnet, business and the broader economy.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Transnet has reached an impasse with the state capture-linked Chinese manufacturer of critical spare parts, prompting the rail and logistics parastatal to launch a tender calling for other players to help fix non-operational locomotives.

The impasse, Transnet said, follows an unwillingness on the part of the Chinese company - China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) E-Loco Supply –  "to engage with the relevant authorities in South Africa to normalise its operations in the country".

The authorities include the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

CRRC is the world's largest rail equipment supplier and is partly owned by the Chinese government.

As a result of the impasse Transnet will issue an open, competitive tender in the next few weeks, inviting any eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to step in to rehabilitate the non-operational Chinese locomotives waiting on critical spare parts.

"This is a critical intervention not only for Transnet’s sustainability, but for the South African economy," Transnet said in a statement.

"The CRRC locomotives directly impact three major corridors that account for roughly 50% of Transnet Freight Rail’s revenue, and support three primary mining sector segments, namely export coal, chrome, and manganese."

The private sector has grown increasingly disillusioned by the operational and security issues hampering the performance of Transnet's network and frustrating export sales of these key commodities into buoyant offshore markets. The Minerals Council South Africa, in a confidential letter, last month called for the Board to take urgent action – including removing Transnet group CEO Portia Derby and Transnet Freight Rail CEO Siza Mzimela. 

In August last year, Transnet announced that it had reached an in-principle agreement with the local division of CRRC towards the resolution of all current legal disputes between the two companies.

According to the parastatal, intensive good-faith negotiations followed and culminated in a definitive settlement agreement with CRRC E-Loco on 25 November.

The agreement would enable the rehabilitation of some 161 non-operational locomotives the long-term material and reliability support to Transnet; and the repayment to Transnet of unjustified profits by CRRC, and the delivery of the remaining 99 locomotives at a corrected price, subject to the outcome of Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit's review application.

A key contingent requirement introduced by CRRC is the normalising of its operation in South Africa by SARS and the SARB in order to allow Transnet to give effect to the definitive settlement agreement.

This has yet to progress.

In July last year, CRCC E-Loco failed in a court bid to have SARS return money taken from its accounts.

SARS froze the company's accounts after finding that the company overstated the price of its locomotives sold to Transnet as part of its involvement in state capture, and that the company had a tax debt of more than R3.6 billion.

"As independent organs of state, both SARS and the Reserve Bank are required to follow statutory prescript in considering applications by CRRC to normalise its operations in South Africa. Transnet respects the independence and processes of these organs of state," the parastatal said in a statement.

Transnet will also, on 13 January, issue a confined tender to the other existing OEMs for the repairs of the other long-standing locomotives, which came from Wabtec, Mitsui and Alstom.

"The resolution of this matter is key in supporting Transnet's efforts to normalise its operations, enhancing the service provided to customers, and boosting the national fiscus," Transnet said.

Read more on:
transnettransnet freight railchinese rolling stock corporationportia derbylogisitcsrailingspare parts
Company Snapshot
