Transnet lifts force majeure across all port terminals

Compiled by Lisa Steyn
Operations have stabilised following a strike last month.
Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has uplifted the force majeure across all terminals, following the successful implementation of recovery plans following a devastating two-week strike.

On Monday, 31 October, TPT lifted the force majeure which had been declared in the container sector as operational performance and efficiencies across all container handling terminals stabilised.

"The terminals are now ready to return to pre-strike planning of operations, which promote maximum imports and exports," Transnet said in a statement. "With effect from 1 November, all container vessels will be berthed in accordance with the pre-strike berthing window schedules, and all containers are to be removed within the free storage period."

TPT declared force majeure during the strike, which ran from 6 to 19 October, when the company’s ability to comply with its contractual obligations was compromised and portions of terminal operations were scaled down.

Force majeure declared in the automotive, bulk and multi-purpose terminals was uplifted on 21 October, immediately after the full workforce resumed duty.

TPT thanked its customers and industry more broadly for support and understanding during this period and expressed gratitude to employees for working tirelessly in clearing the backlog.


