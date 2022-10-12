1h ago

Transnet meets with unions again to try ending crippling strike, as business offers to pay more

Khulekani Magubane
  • Transnet said it would return to negotiations with unions at the CCMA on Wednesday morning.
  • The strike has already caused a marked decrease in manning levels at port terminals.
  • Business has offered to pay Transnet increased fees and an additional strike-avoidance levy to avoid prolonging the industrial action.
Transnet said it would take another crack at ending a crippling strike by unions as it returns to the negotiations under the Commission of Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) on Wednesday.

The strike entered a full week on Wednesday, with the United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) demanding double-digit increases.

Satawu said in a statement on Tuesday that Transnet tabled a new offer of between 4.25% - 5% across the board, but that the union would reject the "so-called revised offer". 

Business has offered to pay Transnet increased fees and an additional strike-avoidance levy to avoid prolonging the the industrial action. Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso said on Monday that "several companies have approached Transnet with potential solutions including willingly offering to pay increased fees for Transnet services." 

Business Day reported on Wednesday that according to industry publication Cargo Movement Report, an additional levy of R148 per container was offered for Transnet’s terminal handling charges.

Transnet said the first day of conciliation on Monday ended with management and the unions signing the rules outlining picketing sites for the industrial action.

"Transnet is hopeful that the unions will formally table their position, to enable the company to assess its feasibility, taking into account affordability and sustainability imperatives for the business, balanced with the needs of employees," the state-owned freight and logistics company said.

Transnet said it was was committed to a speedy resolution to the impasse, and would reconvene conciliation talks in good faith on Wednesday morning.

While intervention by Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi on Monday did not break the deadlock, Satawu called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to intervene.

Transnet notified terminal port customers that all Transnet harbours, except East London, were hit by mass stay-aways as a strike intensifies, with 28 vessels in limbo outside of Transnet terminals or waiting to be given a dock.

On Tuesday Transnet Port Terminals met with leaders in the deciduous fruit industry to discuss contingency plans aimed at preventing a calamitous impact on the upcoming grape and stone fruit seasons.

According to business lobby groups, the Transnet strike could have a detrimental impact on the South African economy and would be "as bad as load shedding", if the wage dispute is not swiftly addressed.

