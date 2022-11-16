1h ago

Transnet, Mozambican trains crash on border railway line

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Duncan Alfreds, News24

A Transnet train transporting iron ore into Mozambique collided with another train on a line running between the two countries on Tuesday evening.  

The train out of Mozambique was operated by state-owned Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM). The Transnet train was being operated by a CFM crew as well.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) told News24 that there were no injuries. There was no further information at this stage, but TFR confirmed that there was no movement on the line between Komatipoort in Mpumalanga and Ressano Garcia in Mozambique.

"Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the accident," it said.

READ | Transnet resumes work on key coal line after clash with business forum wanting 'opportunities'

This accident comes a week after a Transnet train carrying export coal to Richards Bay derailed, affecting a key line.

Some 87 wagons derailed in that accident, which also damaged a large portion of the track and prompted Transnet to declare its sixth force majeure in just 18 months.

