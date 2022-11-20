21m ago

Transnet reopens second coal line on North Corridor

Compiiled by Marelise van der Merwe
Transnet has now reopened both lines on the North Corridor, it said in a statement on Sunday evening.

This comes after it reopened one of the lines on the coal export line to Richards Bay on Friday, for the first time since its major derailment earlier this month.

"Transnet Freight Rail is excited to announce that both lines on the North Corridor have been repaired ahead of schedule. This is as a result of the conclusion of most of the repair work on the route between Bloubank and Nhlazatshe station, where a train derailment occurred on 8 November causing massive damage to the rail infrastructure and rolling stock," Transnet said.

It said recovery teams had been working "around the clock" to restore the service line to full operation. The next step will be to clear the staged trains (those already on the line) and the backlog on the line, after which normal operations can resume.

Transnet earlier said the derailment had destroyed as much as 400 metres of the track, with many of the 97 wagons that derailed having been crumpled in the accident. The state-owned logistics company declared a force majeure on 11 November.

The cause of the derailment is being probed. Initial findings by the Railway Safety Regulator suggested that the driver "lost control" of the train.

Transnet, however, initially also said it had suspected sabotage due to having received threats from the Ulundi business forum, which subsequently demanded "business opportunities" in the salvage operations. 


