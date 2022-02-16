Transnet seeks R3bn for tech security to thwart cable theft

As Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) remains adversely affected by rampant cable theft, the state-owned rail company has embarked on an aggressive funding drive to raise billions for technological solutions which are hoped to put an end to the scourge.

Speaking in a webinar hosted by IHS Markit on Wednesday, Transnet’s Thozama Mokoena said the various technological solutions under consideration are expected to cost at least R3 billion.

"We are on a huge drive to raise the funds in the short term. We are engaging with government. Even if government is unable to fund it, it can partner with us in seeking funders. Customers, too, because if they contribute to the fund, they also benefit," she said.

Mokoena is TFR’s managing executive for the North Corridor – the line which moves coal down from the Mpumalanga heartland to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) and which is one of Transnet’s most lucrative operations. TFR’s rail network and the coal line in particular has been adversely affected by cable theft.

Paired with operational issues, RBCT coal exports slid to 58 million tons for the year ended in December against a target of 77mt. It was also the lowest number of coal exports over a one-year period in 25 years when coal hit record prices.

While coal producers have already teamed up with Transnet and contributed additional security resources to better protect the coal line day and night, the intervention does not go far enough, Mokoena said.

"We are not making the inroads that we would like, though there is some improvement," she said. "We are physically guarding, but we know trends show that when you cover a certain area, the [criminals] will move to another area."

The answer, she said, is technological solutions which are proactive and preventative.

These include distributed acoustic sensing to detect intruders on the network; a cat-eye system which allows for 360-degree angles and visibility at all hours; CCTV; as well as "target hardening", which refers to strengthening the security around certain installations.

Mokoena said TFR, cash-strapped as it is, expects at least 80% of the funds will have to be sourced externally. She said there are compelling reasons for customers to assist with funding.

"Moving only 58 million tons ... is really a huge lost opportunity. When we look at that cost benefit, we believe the volume that we will gain with an interrupted rail service is worth the contribution from our customers."

With the required funds in hand, TFR expects it can roll out this technology in four to six months.