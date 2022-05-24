Transnet technical team scrambles to fix Durban port blockages after weekend rains

Transnet's technical team has been working since Sunday to clear blockages in its logistics network after further heavy rains over the weekend, it told stakeholders in Durban's transport and logistics sector.

This comes after flooding in April claimed more than 450 lives in areas around KwaZulu Natal. Access points to the Durban harbour and terminals were closed off due to flood damage, and before this past weekend's flooding in Bayhead Road, through which trucks access the port, was still damaged.



An advisory from Transnet to businesses utilising the Durban port, which Fin24 has seen, informed companies that Transnet deployed a technical team to assess damage from the weekend's rain and clear out blockages.

"The technical team has worked tirelessly and handed back additional equipment to operations. The traffic has been cleared," the memo said.

The advisory said the dispatching of trucks to the terminal could resume after the technical team's interventions. It said six out of ten vessels at the terminal had all blocks released by Sunday, and progress would be made with the remaining four.

"Transporters may now dispatch trucks to the terminal. Import and export extensions have been communicated and published. Once again, we would like to extend our gratitude for your patience and understanding during these circumstances," the advisory said.

Fin24 sent queries to Transnet on progress in clearing up the impact of April's flooding as well as the past weekend's heavy rains. Transnet told Fin24 that its technical teams were still at work and that a comprehensive update would be released in due course.

