21m ago

add bookmark

Transnet to lift force majeure for port terminals

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably.
Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably.
Peter Titmuss/Getty Images

Transnet said on Friday afternoon it will lift the force majeure it declared on 22 July at its ports' container terminals after it experienced a cyberattack, causing operations to be conducted manually.

The force majeure will come to an end on Monday 2 August at the container terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Gqeberha.

"Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably. The [lifting] of the force majeure follows the phased restoration of the NAVIS N4 terminal operating system across the container terminals," said Transnet.

Transnet said it would stick to the berthing guidelines in its existing contract, as it believes this will help normalise operations in the most practical way possible and maintain a complementary port schedule for shipping lines.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetcyber attacksforce majeuretransport
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,825.30
-0.2%
Silver
25.58
+0.3%
Palladium
2,655.00
+0.3%
Platinum
1,057.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.05
+1.8%
Top 40
62,887
-0.8%
All Share
69,054
-0.7%
Resource 10
70,974
-1.6%
Industrial 25
87,877
-0.6%
Financial 15
12,893
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1469 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2285 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3610 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo