Transnet to lift force majeure for port terminals

Transnet said on Friday afternoon it will lift the force majeure it declared on 22 July at its ports' container terminals after it experienced a cyberattack, causing operations to be conducted manually.

The force majeure will come to an end on Monday 2 August at the container terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Gqeberha.

"Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably. The [lifting] of the force majeure follows the phased restoration of the NAVIS N4 terminal operating system across the container terminals," said Transnet.

Transnet said it would stick to the berthing guidelines in its existing contract, as it believes this will help normalise operations in the most practical way possible and maintain a complementary port schedule for shipping lines.