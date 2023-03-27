46m ago

Share

Transnet to probe alleged 'ghost train' graft

accreditation
Compiled by Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Transnet is probing allegations of ghost trains.
Transnet is probing allegations of ghost trains.
Getty Images

Transnet has launched an investigation into allegations of severe corruption in the form of "ghost trains", implicating some Transnet employees and third parties.

So-called "ghost trains" are trains which are not scheduled formally by Transnet with no revenue flowing back to Transnet.

Such trains would have been arranged off the books between certain Transnet employees and customers, and points to severe graft and corruption.

Transnet said it has referred the allegations for independent investigation, given that these serious allegations have not yet been accompanied by supporting evidence.

In the course of the investigation, the whistle-blowers, implicated persons and relevant customers mentioned will all be approached for statements.

"To the extent that the allegations are proven correct, Transnet will act swiftly. In advance, we appreciate the transparent collaboration of all involved," the parastatal said.

Transnet has previously embroiled in numerous graft allegations linked to state capture, with former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, and Siyabonga Gama, along with several others facing criminal charges.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetrailingcorruptiontrains
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.30
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.42
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.73
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
965.17
-0.3%
Palladium
1,420.98
+1.4%
Gold
1,955.82
-1.2%
Silver
23.06
-0.7%
Brent Crude
74.99
-1.2%
Top 40
69,842
+1.0%
All Share
75,345
+0.9%
Resource 10
64,993
+1.1%
Industrial 25
102,291
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,415
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo