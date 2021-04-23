27m ago

Transnet wage negotiations deadlock, union warns of a possible strike

Sibongile Khumalo
Picture: Getty Images
Wage bargaining talks between Transnet and labour unions have deadlocked, the state-owned logistics company announced on Friday after no agreement was reached in the second round of negotiations.

Transnet said the "difficult economic climate", which has seen a decline in the operational and financial performance of the company, made it unable to meet the demands made by the South African Transport and Allied Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (UNTU).

Satawu had initially demanded a 12.5% increase, which was later lowered to 10%. Transnet rejected the demands and stuck to its position of a 0% increase.

"It is important to note that for the nine months to December 2020, Transnet reported a decline in volumes transported, resulting in lower revenues, primarily as a result of the economic downturn," the company said.

A conciliation process would be scheduled for the parties to find a solution to the impasse.

Satawu General Secretary Jack Mazibuko said if the conciliation process fails, the council would have to issue the union with a ceritificate allowing the union to go on a strike. Mazibuko accused Transnet of "negotiating in bad faith" saying the company had failed to take into considerations the efforts made by the workers to keep the company functioning during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We reject the position taken by Transnet and we are now preparing our workers for a possible strike," he said.

A strike at Transnet would have a negative impact on the struggling economy and the movement of goods at the country's ports, as the country is reeling from an economic downturn which has been worsened by the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns.

