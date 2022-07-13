1h ago

add bookmark

Twitter uses Elon Musk’s tweets against him in buyout lawsuit

accreditation
Vlad Savov, Mia Glass and Jef Feeley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Twitter responded to billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to withdraw from his proposed $44 billion takeover of the company with a 62-page lawsuit.

In it, the social network operator alleges Musk materially breached the original agreement and displays direct examples of him doing so -- in the form of his own tweets.

Twitter wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.

Lawyers for the San Francisco-based company say they need only four days in Delaware Chancery Court to prove that the world’s richest man should be forced to honor his agreement and pay $54.20 a share for Twitter. The company hopes to start the non-jury case on September 19.

Unlike some states where it can take several years to get a case to trial, Delaware Chancery Court generally moves quicker. Chancery judges - business law experts - are known for being able to parse through the legal thickets of complex merger and acquisition disputes more quickly and thoroughly than other US courts. Even complex business cases are often argued before a judge within six or seven months of being filed.

Twitter’s suit cites no fewer than 13 Musk tweets in setting out the arc of the billionaire’s infatuation with the service, which started with the pun of "love me tender" before his bid in April.

It later devolved to Musk posting poop emoji in response to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal’s explanation of how the company estimates the number of bot accounts on the platform.

After the release of the lawsuit, Musk tweeted "Oh the irony lol" in response.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
twitterelon muskbuyout
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.05
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,725.80
-0.0%
Silver
18.98
+0.2%
Palladium
2,037.34
+0.2%
Platinum
847.52
+0.2%
Brent Crude
99.49
-7.7%
Top 40
60,965
0.0%
All Share
67,164
0.0%
Resource 10
61,453
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,036
0.0%
Financial 15
14,836
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo