Two top managers at OR Tambo suspended with immediate effect

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it has suspended, with immediate effect, two senior managers at the OR Tambo International Airport.

They are the general manager of the airport, Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, and the Assistant General Manager: Airport Operations Kris Reddy.

ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu informed employees about the suspensions in a letter, saying it came about because of company and law enforcement agencies' investigations into allegations of supply chain management irregularities and transgressions of the Public Finance Management Act.

"These suspensions will be followed by an internal disciplinary process, which will be expedited to allow the employees and the company to reach a speedy and fair conclusion on the matter," writes Mpofu.

"I urge all of us to treat this process with the sensitivity it deserves for the benefit of the Company, the process and the affected colleagues," states Mpofu.

Jabulani Khambule, current group executive: commercial, has been seconded in the position of general manager of the airport as an interim arrangement to allow for business continuity.

Group Executive: Business Development Charles Shilowa has been appointed into "a blended role" and will look after both the business development and commercial divisions, while Kamal Shivanand has been seconded to the position of assistant general manager of the airport.