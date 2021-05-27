45m ago

add bookmark

Two top managers at OR Tambo suspended with immediate effect

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
These suspensions will be followed by an internal disciplinary process.
These suspensions will be followed by an internal disciplinary process.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it has suspended, with immediate effect, two senior managers at the OR Tambo International Airport.

They are the general manager of the airport, Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, and the Assistant General Manager: Airport Operations Kris Reddy.

ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu informed employees about the suspensions in a letter, saying it came about because of company and law enforcement agencies' investigations into allegations of supply chain management irregularities and transgressions of the Public Finance Management Act.

"These suspensions will be followed by an internal disciplinary process, which will be expedited to allow the employees and the company to reach a speedy and fair conclusion on the matter," writes Mpofu.

"I urge all of us to treat this process with the sensitivity it deserves for the benefit of the Company, the process and the affected colleagues," states Mpofu.

Jabulani Khambule, current group executive: commercial, has been seconded in the position of general manager of the airport as an interim arrangement to allow for business continuity.

Group Executive: Business Development Charles Shilowa has been appointed into "a blended role" and will look after both the business development and commercial divisions, while Kamal Shivanand has been seconded to the position of assistant general manager of the airport. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
acsaairlinesaviationairports
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.55
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,894.88
-0.1%
Silver
27.84
+0.6%
Palladium
2,803.50
+2.0%
Platinum
1,180.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
68.87
+0.3%
Top 40
60,802
+1.2%
All Share
66,940
+1.3%
Resource 10
66,703
+3.0%
Industrial 25
85,488
-0.0%
Financial 15
13,240
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1561 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3882 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2048 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo