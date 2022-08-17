1h ago

add bookmark

Uber, Bolt drivers start Cape Town strike

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
  • Uber and Bolt drivers embarked on a strike on Wednesday, demanding lower commission charges and higher rates for drivers.
  • Drivers complain that they are earning less on rides and that the city's metro police are impounding vehicles due to a backlog in permits. 
  • In Gauteng, a strike was averted after Uber and Bolt agreed to meet with drivers this week.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday or go to the Fin24 front page.

Uber and Bolt drivers started a strike in Cape Town, demanding lower commission charges and higher rates for drivers.

The strike started on Wednesday and is set to continue through Thursday. The drivers went to the Bolt offices in Cape Town on Wednesday to submit a memorandum of demands.  

On Thursday, drivers will submit a memorandum to the office of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, demanding that the city expedite the permitting process for e-hailing drivers and to protest alleged racial profiling of drivers and passengers by metro police.

READ | Uber to meet with Gauteng drivers, govt about pay - after three fare hikes this year

Uber Union chairperson Siyabonga Hlabisa told Fin24 that partner drivers were striking for a better payment system that would raise the income of drivers.  

"The main concern is the issue of the commission that we have requested Uber reduce to 10% [from 25%]." Hlabisa said drivers wanted the platforms to consider increasing the per kilometer rate of payment or changing the payment model such that drivers receive R10 per kilometer. 

READ | Uber 'unlikely' to ditch 25% commission it charges SA drivers

Uber has already increased its fares three times this year to compensate for higher fuel costs. Bolt has hiked its fares by 20%.

Hlabisa says the drivers are also concerned about their safety, and wants Uber to stop deactivating drivers.

"Tomorrow we will hand a memorandum to the mayor of the city. We have been having meetings with the city to resolve the issue of backlogs on the permits. We wanted to put a moratorium on impounding vehicles," Hlabisa said.

Some drivers, who are not part of the unions, have not gone on strike on Wednesday. 

Hlabisa said the drivers have given platforms 14 days to respond to their demands.

READ | Uber appoints new regional general manager

On Tuesday, Uber and Bolt representatives met with drivers in Gauteng to discuss possible changes to their pricing. The meeting, which was facilitated by the provincial government, will be followed up with separate gatherings later this month for Bolt (25 August) and Uber (26 August). 

The talks followed a decision by the Gauteng e-Hailing Partners Council to abandon plans for a strike to protest their low earnings. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uberin-driverboltcape towne-hailingstrike
Rand - Dollar
16.66
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,772.01
-0.2%
Silver
19.97
-0.9%
Palladium
2,146.00
-0.7%
Platinum
929.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
92.34
-3.0%
Top 40
64,072
-1.0%
All Share
70,886
-0.9%
Resource 10
63,385
-3.1%
Industrial 25
87,077
0.0%
Financial 15
16,163
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo