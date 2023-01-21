43m ago

add bookmark

Uber ordered to pay French drivers up R370 million in compensation

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty
Getty

App-based taxi service Uber has been ordered to pay up to 20 million euros (R371 million) compensation to drivers in the French city of Lyon, their lawyer Stephane Teyssier said on Friday.

The court ruled on the basis of a Court of Cassation decision from January 2020 that Uber drivers should be considered as employees rather than as self-employed.

"Uber was ordered to amend the contracts of 139 drivers at a cost of 17 to 20 million euros," Teyssier told AFP.

"A penalty on that scale is exceptional in France," he added.

The US firm, which has some 30,000 drivers using its platform in France, told AFP it intended to appeal.

Drivers in Lyon, France's third largest city, had taken the ride-hailing taxi giant before an employment tribunal to have their work relationship reclassified as an employment contract.


This is the latest in several setbacks of its kind for Uber.

In March 2021, Britain's Supreme Court also classified Uber drivers as employees, rejecting the Silicon Valley company's contention that the drivers should be categorised as self-employed.

An Uber spokesman told AFP on Friday it rejected the French employment tribunal's decision.

"This decision goes against the widely shared view of labour courts and appeal courts that drivers using the (Uber) app are self-employed," he said.

"Drivers have no obligation to work, are not exclusively tied to Uber and are entirely free to organise their work as they choose," he said.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uberfrance
Rand - Dollar
17.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.20
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.62
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,042.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,737.03
0.0%
Gold
1,926.20
0.0%
Silver
23.94
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
73,193
-0.2%
All Share
79,270
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,250
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,010
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo