1h ago

add bookmark

Uber starts adding fuel surcharge in the US to help drivers with high fuel prices

accreditation
Jackie Davalos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Uber says the fuel surcharge will depend on location and trip length, but it hopes that this will be a temporary measure. Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Uber says the fuel surcharge will depend on location and trip length, but it hopes that this will be a temporary measure. Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Uber Technologies Inc. is tacking on a fuel surcharge to rides and food-delivery orders in a bid to ease drivers' fuel bills amid record-high prices.

Uber will apply a fee of 45 cents or 55 cents per trip for rides and 35 cents or 45 cents for Uber Eats delivery orders for the next 60 days, the San Francisco-based company said on Friday.

The surcharge will depend on location and trip length with "100% of that money going directly to workers' pockets," Liza Winship, head of driver operations in the U.S. and Canada, said.

"Our hope is that this temporary measure will help ease the burden, but we'll continue to listen to feedback and may make changes in the future."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has suffused the oil market with fresh volatility, pushing up gasoline prices across the U.S. to levels higher than during the financial crisis in 2008. On Friday, daily average gas prices climbed to $4.33 a gallon in the U.S., the highest on record, according to the American Automobile Association. In California, where drivers pay some of the highest prices at the pump, the average has jumped to US$5.72, AAA data show.

Uber's move helps provide some relief to drivers, who have seen their earnings squeezed by the rising cost of fuel. But customers will feel the pinch. 

Uber said the surcharge will be rolled out nationwide except for New York City, where drivers already received a 5.3% bump to mandated minimum earnings as a result of rising operating costs.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uberfuel hikespetrol price
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.42
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,988.20
0.0%
Silver
25.86
0.0%
Palladium
2,805.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,081.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
67,331
-0.4%
All Share
73,686
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,785
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,271
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,035
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

09 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo