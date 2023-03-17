29m ago

Uber strike: Drivers say they fear they'll lose their cars in spat with third party

Nick Wilson
A group of Uber drivers went on strike this week.
Ditiro Selepe/News24
  • Uber drivers went on strike over a contract with third-party car-ownership company Moove.
  • They say their contracts have been replaced by new ones they fear will take their vehicles away from them.
  • Moove says it is a misunderstanding and that it had several roundtable discussions with affected parties.
  For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

About 100 Uber drivers who went on a two-day strike in Johannesburg this week say they are unhappy about being forced to sign a new contract with an independent flexible-car-ownership company, Moove.

The strike culminated in a protest outside the adjacent offices of Moove and the e-hailing group in Kramerville, Sandton on Thursday, with tyres being burnt.

According to Uber South Africa, a small group of its drivers who have agreements with the Nigerian-based Moove had embarked on the strike action in Johannesburg.

The drivers connect with passengers via Uber's e-hailing platform, but lease vehicles from Nigerian-based Moove. They say they have been ordered to sign new contracts, which no longer contain a drive-to-own agreement.

Uber said on Thursday it was unable to say exactly how many drivers were involved as they were "independent contractors" that "drive in their own time".

Jabulani Ngcobo, a driver for Uber who had gone on the strike, said he had been driving for the company for the past eight months or so and had signed a drive-to-own (DTO) contract with Moove, which would see him owning his vehicle after four years.

But Ngcobo, who pays weekly rent of R2 300 to Moove as part his contract, said he and other drivers had been ordered to sign new contracts with Moove which replaced the old ones and stated that the DTO agreement was being cancelled.

He said that when they quizzed Moove about it, they were told not to worry about the DTO termination clause, as the main purpose of the new agreement was to familiarise the drivers with important clauses pertaining to the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act.

"They have changed our contract from being a drive-to-own driver to merely being a fleet driver. If you insist you cannot sign this contract because of this termination of DTO and you walk away from them, they keep on calling you and eventually they disconnect the car from the Uber app. Then you have to come in to see them (Moove) at their offices, where you are forced to sign this new contract, irrespective of how it is written and if you don't sign it they take the car."

He estimated that about 100 drivers were participating in the strike action, which on Thursday evening was still ongoing.

Ngcobo said that the drivers had received a response from Moove, which they busy deliberating on. However, most drivers wanted to continue the strike.

Another driver, Lucas Sodi, who says he also pays R2 300 per week to Moove as part of the DTO programme, told News24 he was angry because he had entered into an agreement with the company with the understanding  that he would own his vehicle after four years.

"They have now come back and they've changed the contract and the contract now is saying you signed the contract, the car is not going to belong to you anymore. And if you make a mistake they will take the car and you will have to leave."

Sodi also said that if drivers were even R50 short on the R2 300 weekly rental, their vehicles would be disconnected from the Uber app by Moove.

"This happens without them even calling you to find out what is happening. And if you are sick, you have to go to work. They don't care, not matter what your issue is. All the time, they just want money. They just want money."

Mpho Sebelebele, head of communications for Uber South Africa, said the group was "aware of the concerns raised by a small group of drivers on the Uber platform that lease vehicles from Moove, a vehicle-solutions company".  

"We are engaging with Moove to assess the issues and to encourage them to find workable solutions with drivers. As Uber, we recognise drivers as independent contractors and are available to listen to their concerns and provide support to help their businesses succeed."

Uber South Africa also pointed out in response to further questions that while it may facilitate an introduction between drivers and Moove, the "contractual relationships" at issue were between the drivers and Moove.

In response to specific questions from News24 regarding the drivers' concerns, Moove did not confirm whether DTO was being terminated, but attributed the matter to a "misunderstanding". Moove said  it was a "listening organisation" and "always willing to engage with customers on matters of concern".

"Following a misunderstanding regarding our drive-to-own contract, we had several roundtable meetings with our customers and have recently agreed on a way forward," it said.

Moove said it had created thousands of jobs through its DTO programme and was "fully committed to our customers and South Africa".

"As a company, we will continue to work hard for our customers and listen to their needs and concerns."

It also said it was focused on formalising "the mobility economy by providing mobility entrepreneurs with a sustainable source of income".

