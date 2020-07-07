1h ago

add bookmark

Uber to launch grocery deliveries

AFP
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
  • Ride-hailing service Uber has unveiled plans to launch grocery deliveries through its subsidiary Cornershop.
  • It will roll out the service first in Canada, Latin America, and the US. 
  • It has previously tested grocery delivery in over 30 countries on Uber Eats, and has seen a 176% increase in grocery orders since February.

Uber unveiled plans Tuesday to launch grocery delivery through its recently acquired subsidiary Cornershop.

The new service will roll out in cities in Canada and Latin America this week, and in the United States later this month.

The move highlights efforts by Uber to diversify further from its core ride-hailing operations which have been hit hard by the global pandemic.

Uber said users in "select Latin American and Canadian cities" can order groceries through the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

The new service integrates Chile-based Cornershop, which Uber said it agreed to buy last year in a deal expected to close in the coming days, according to Uber.

Uber's announcement offered no details of availability, but Cornershop operates in cities in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Canada.

"We launched Cornershop almost exactly five years ago today, and it's hard to imagine a better way to celebrate our anniversary than joining forces with the best on-demand platform around," said Oskar Hjertonsson, founder and chief executive of Cornershop.

"Uber is the perfect partner to bring on-demand groceries from incredible merchant partners at the touch of a button across the Americas."

Uber has previously tested grocery delivery in over 30 countries on Uber Eats, and has seen a 176% increase in grocery orders since February.

The news comes a day after Uber announced a deal to buy US-based delivery firm Postmates for $2.65 billion, which will expand its delivery footprint in the United States. The companies expect that deal to be finalized in early 2021.

Related Links
Uber to buy US food delivery startup to extend its footprint
WATCH: Uber cuts 3 000 more jobs, closes 45 offices
OPINION | Now is the time to build a business survival strategy
Read more on:
uberlockdowncoronavirus
ZAR/USD
17.08
(-0.61)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-1.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.29
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.47)
Gold
1793.20
(+0.57)
Silver
18.31
(+0.27)
Platinum
840.00
(+2.49)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1920.00
(+0.16)
All Share
55243.80
(+0.72)
Top 40
50922.32
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10086.99
(-0.47)
Industrial 25
76855.87
(+0.55)
Resource 10
52017.34
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1723 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2260 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3368 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2444 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo