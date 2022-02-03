1h ago

UK cabinet to contact Bain about its role in state capture

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
British lawmaker and former anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain.
Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo
  • The UK Cabinet Office has said it will write to consultancy Bain & Company to "better understand" the findings of the State Capture Inquiry.
  • Part 1 of the inquiry's report found that the local arm of the US-headquartered consultancy colluded with government officials to capture the SA Revenue Service.
  • Bain has denied that it "wilfully or knowingly" supporting state capture, arguing it became an "unwitting participant" in a process that damaged the tax agency. 

The UK Cabinet Office has said it will write to Bain & Company to "better understand" the findings of the State Capture Inquiry report, which found that the consultancy's work at the SA Revenue Service (SARS) was unlawful. 

"The government welcomes President [Cyril] Ramaphosa's efforts to tackle corruption and the publication of Part 1 of 3 of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report," said Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay in a letter to Lord Peter Hain. 

Hain, a Labour peer and former Cabinet minister with links to South Africa, wrote to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in January, urging him to freeze all Bain's government contracts.

"The Cabinet Office will shortly be writing to the company and engaging with them to better understand the status of the findings of the report and week appropriate assurances to the government," said Barclay in a response sent to Hain on early February and seen by Fin24. 

He said that Bain was not a "strategic supplier to the government" and was not currently undertaking "substantial work" for the state. 

Collusion 

Part 1 of the report, made public at the start of January, found that the South African arm of the Boston-headquartered consultancy colluded with top government officials to capture SARS, resulting in the tax agency being "systemically and deliberately weakened".

"The SARS evidence is a clear example of how the private sector colluded with the executive, including President [Jacob] Zuma, to capture an institution that was highly regarded internationally and render it ineffective," said the inquiry's chair and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 

The report recommended that law enforcement agencies probe Bain's work at SARS and that all the consultancy's contracts with departments and organs of state be re-examined.

Two weeks after the first part of the report was released, Bain withdrew from Business Leadership SA (BLSA), stating it did not want to "distract from the important work BLSA does".

While Bain apologised for "various lapses in leadership and governance," it said it was confident it did not "wilfully or knowingly support state capture at SARS or elsewhere".

The group, which has paid back the fees it earned from its SARS contract, said it became an "unwitting participant in a process that inflicted serious damage on the South African Revenue Service".


