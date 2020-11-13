1h ago

Umgeni, South Africa's second biggest water provider appoints acting CFO

Penelope Mashego
Thamsanqa Hlongwa
Thamsanqa Hlongwa
Nokuthula Ntuli

KwaZulu-Natal state owned water supplier Umgeni Water has appointed Kajal Singh as acting CFO.

Singh’s appointment follows former CEO Thamsanqa Hlongwa’s resignation last month and subsequent appointment of then CFO Nomalungelo Mkhize, as acting CEO.

Singh has been Umgeni Water’s treasury and financial planning manager since 2005.

“The board has full confidence that she will be able to fulfil her role as acting CEO,” said Umgeni Water in the announcement on Friday.

Hlongwa had been at South Africa’s second largest water services provider for seven years when he resigned with immediate effect. He began his career at Umgeni Water as group CFO and took up the CEO position in 2017.


