Union slams Greyhound's fast move to stop operations

The news that bus company Greyhound will be halting operations as from 14 February - Valentine's Day - "is certainly not the gift of love the nearly 700 workers at Greyhound, Magic Transfers and Mega Bus were expecting," the Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (DETAWU) said on Thursday.

The union intends to do everything in its power to oppose any attempt to close down the long-haul bus operator. DETAWU received notification on Monday that the company intends to shut its doors "forever" on 14 February. This is in contrast to what Fin24 was told by Greyhound's call centre on Wednesday, namely that the closure is "until further notice".

According to DETAWU, in the letter informing labour of its intention to shut down, the company cites difficult trading conditions as justification for "wiping out" 578 jobs at Greyhound South Africa and Zimbabwe; 55 jobs at Magic Transfers; and 60 jobs at Mega Bus Midrand.

In the same letter, the company claims it attempted to sell the operation as a going concern but failed.

"The employer plans to hold the first consultation with labour this Friday, 5 February. As DETAWU we view the speed at which this process is unfolding as highly suspect. Ordinarily, the company should have taken labour into its confidence at the first sign of trouble," claims DETAWU in a statement.

"More importantly, the employer should have applied to have the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) facilitate the retrenchment process."

In response to the Section 189 retrenchment notice received, DETAWU has written to the company urging it to apply for CCMA facilitation. In the event of Greyhound failing to do so by Thursday 4 February, DETAWU intends to submit its own application.

In addition, union wants to know why Greyhound did not opt to go into business rescue when it found itself in financial dire straits. In the view of DETAWU, doing so would have afforded it "a real chance to pivot the business, save hundreds of jobs and even sell it as a going concern – if that is what it really intended".