1h ago

add bookmark

Forex trader 'Grootman' goes offline as Instagram owner Meta says he violated standards

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An image from Themba Selahle's Instagram feed posted in January 2022.
An image from Themba Selahle's Instagram feed posted in January 2022.
Instagram

The Instagram site of Themba Selahle, better known by his social media name of "Grootman", has been taken offline, days after SA's financial watchdog warned the public that he did not have a licence to trade foreign currency. 

When attempting to visit the page, a message reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available". Before the site went offline, Selahle had 340 000 followers. 

It is unclear if Selahle deleted the page himself, or if it was taken offline by Instagram. 

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, said that Selahle was found to have violated the site's standards. Meta said it took "appropriate action" without specifying what this entailed.  

Selahle, whose feed was full of lavish shopping sprees and expensive cars, claimed to be able to make vast, almost immediate gains for investors by trading forex, without explaining how he was able to do this. 

Earlier this month the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warned he was not licensed to trade forex or offer any financial services. It warned the public against doing business with him, saying he promises "high and unreasonable" returns and blocks investors who complain.

Selahle downplayed the warnings, posting on his feed that he would continue to trade. 

"I am not going to watch people suffer while I have solutions that don't harm anyone," he wrote.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
metainstagramthemba selahleforex
Rand - Dollar
16.83
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.26
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,718.74
+0.1%
Silver
18.65
+0.1%
Palladium
2,014.50
+0.0%
Platinum
887.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
104.40
-0.7%
Top 40
61,986
-0.1%
All Share
68,425
0.0%
Resource 10
61,654
+0.1%
Industrial 25
84,701
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,236
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo