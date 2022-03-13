UPDATE | Kulula.com and British Airways operator's certificate suspended indefinitely

The SA Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Comair's operator certificate indefinitely.

It says after reviewing evidence from Comair, it found immediate risks to safety and security.

The Authority initially suspended kulula.com and British Airways flights on Saturday, but Comair hoped to resume flying by Sunday noon.

It was a precautionary suspension following a review of certain policies, systems and procedures. SACAA said it undertook the review because of the recent spate of safety incidents at Comair. The SACAA wanted to confirm Comair's compliance with applicable Civil Aviation Regulations.

So, Comair was to use those 24 hours to show that its risk and safety management systems were effective in managing potential hazards.

As the 24-hour suspension drew close to an end, the Authority said it recognised Comair's efforts to resolve the matter as speedily as possible. But the Authority found that there are risks that Comair must attend to immediately.

SACAA said after working through the night to review the evidence received from Comair, it raised three level 1 findings and one level 2 finding.

A level 1 finding shows an immediate risk to safety and security, and it must be closed with immediate effect. Level 2 findings must be closed within 7 days.

"The SACAA is fully committed to ensuring that the operator is back in the air and has dedicated a full team to assess and review the evidence as it gets submitted. The commitment to safety, in this case, supersedes any other need, and this is to ensure that South Africa maintains its safety record of having ZERO fatal airline accidents," said the regulator in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Comair said it was planning to resume Kulula.com and British flights by midday.

At the time, Comair was still engaging with the Civil Aviation Authority to lift the suspension.

"We are doing everything possible to get the suspension lifted. We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA and are working hard to provide the CAA with the additional information it requires," said Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond at the time.