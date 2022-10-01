21m ago

add bookmark

US airline cancels flights to SA because of jet fuel shortage in Cape Town

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jet fuel supplies at the airport were running low because a ship carrying much-needed stock has been delayed due to continued bad weather.
Jet fuel supplies at the airport were running low because a ship carrying much-needed stock has been delayed due to continued bad weather.
Getty Images
  • US carrier United Airlines has had to cancel two flights as it cannot source jet fuel at the Cape Town International Airport.
  • The supply of jet fuel at the airport came under pressure after a ship carrying stock was delayed due to continued bad weather.
  • According to the manager of the Cape Town Port, they are tracking the progress of the vessel closely and will give it priority when it arrives.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the News 24 Business front page.

US giant United Airlines has cancelled its flight from Newark to Cape Town on Monday as well as a return flight on Tuesday, because the airline can't get fuel at Cape Town International Airport.

On Saturday, passengers who booked for the flights received a message informing them of the cancellation. "Your flight was cancelled because we were unable to fuel your plane," the airline said. It added that the flight's status may still change.

News24 Business reported this week that jet fuel supplies at the airport were running low because a ship carrying much-needed stock has been delayed due to continued bad weather. It was supposed to arrive a week ago.

Rajesh Dana, port manager of the Cape Town Port, said the vessel in question was expected to arrive in the port on Sunday evening. 

"As the port, we are on high alert and tracking the vessel to ensure all resources are ready to receive it when it arrives. The vessel will be receiving berthing priority and we do not foresee any challenges servicing the vessel when it arrives," Dana told News24 Business.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) issued a notice to airlines on Saturday that there may be further delays in the delivery of jet fuel to the airport in Cape Town and imposed restrictions on fuel uplift to conserve fuel stocks until a new consignment arrives.

On Friday, some domestic airlines were rationed to 50% of the fuel they usually fill up on in Cape Town.

ACSA also asked airlines to refuel at other airports. 

While ACSA said on Thursday that it had four days of stock left, one airline insider, who wants to remain anonymous, accused the group of not being transparent about the true extent of the crisis. 

ACSA says it will continue to work with airlines to limit the impact on flight operations, which includes reducing passenger loads.

It requests passengers to continuously monitor developments around this issue.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
acsacape townaviationjet fuelairlines
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,660.90
0.0%
Silver
19.03
0.0%
Palladium
2,166.50
0.0%
Platinum
864.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,390
+0.8%
All Share
63,726
+0.7%
Resource 10
60,230
+0.7%
Industrial 25
77,400
+0.8%
Financial 15
13,796
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo