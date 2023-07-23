56m ago

Share

Veuve Cliquot exploring new African markets as the continent thirsts for Champagne

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Veuve Clicquot, the Champagne maker that’s part of luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH, is exploring new markets in Africa as demand for premium products rises on the continent. 

The Champagne maker is considering expanding in East Africa or going west to Ghana as it looks to boost its presence on the continent, according to Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Gallot. The drinks maker, controlled by French tycoon Bernard Arnault, already sells its products in South Africa, Nigeria, and in Francophone countries, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria. 

SA is the biggest market for Champagne exports on the continent, representing the 22nd largest destination for such exports in 2022, according to Comite Champagne. For Veuve Clicquot, a market share of 90% has allowed the country to sit among its top 10 markets globally. The company has benefited from the “the love for big brands” in SA, Gallot said, adding that the company will focus on retaining its market leader position there, as it expands on the continent.

“By far, South Africa is the number one market for Champagne for us,” Gallot said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Jennifer Zabasajja in Johannesburg. “We have to go a little more to Kenya, we might even consider Tanzania and maybe some other countries.”

To keep its market share in SA, Veuve Clicquot will consider pausing or slowing down the significant price increases it has implemented over the last two years, Gallot said. LVMH has already indicated that it suffered some customer backlash after applying price hikes on its Hennessy Cognac.

“I believe we will be certainly more reasonable or less ambitious in the next price increase in the future,” the CEO said.

Africa has the youngest population in the world, with about two-thirds of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
champagnecompanies
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
961.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.24
0.0%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo