Victory for West Coast fishing communities as court blocks seismic blasting

A high court has ruled that an interdict of a seismic survey off the West Coast will remain in place.

Judge Daniel Thulare delivered the ruling at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

The interdict will apply, pending the outcomes of a legal challenge of the reconnaissance permit granted for the survey in May 2021.

West Coast fishing communities in January launched the main application to have the high court interdict the seismic survey by Australian geoscience data company Searcher.

The applicants argued that they were not consulted on the survey and do not believe Searcher has the required environmental authorisation to conduct the survey. Searcher has disputed this in its court papers.

The reconnaissance permit expires in November. Searcher argued it would not be "financially feasible" for the company to apply for a new permit. In its court papers, Searcher said that an interim interdict would lead to a loss of R405 million, and further loss of investment to the South African economy.

Searcher's VP Alan Hopping previously told Fin24 that it is unlikely the company would pursue more seismic surveys in South Africa, given business uncertainty. This is the first seismic survey the company has conducted in South Africa.

But West Coast communities argued that their constitutional rights outweigh Searcher's commercial interests.

