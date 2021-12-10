Vine and dandy: SA wine exporters upbeat on recovery prospects

The SA wine industry is hopeful that it will start to see growth again after three challenging years which impacted export volumes.

But while there has been some recovery, the sector is still normalising rather than growing.

Various global factors contributed to the better performance of wine exports from SA this year, including a global shortage of white wine.

The SA wine industry is recovering after three tough years that saw it battered by drought and the Covid-19 pandemic, the year's exports to date suggest.

However, the sector is still normalising rather than growing, according to Maryna Calow, communications manager of Wines of SA (Wosa), which markets SA's wine exports.

"We are likely to recover our export figures and end the year on a closer to average volume level of between 390 million and 400 million litres, depending on December exports. We feel positive that we can start seeing the industry grow again," says Calow.

"It is, however, important to keep in mind that the increase in export volumes we have seen this year compared to last year, is still just part of the normalisation of the industry."

In 2018 SA exported about 420 million litres of wine. In 2019 this dropped to 320 million litres due to the impact the drought. The export volume remained at a similar level in 2020 (319 million litres), this time due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, especially on restaurant and holiday trade.

But Calow believes there are reasons for optimism.

"What is also heartening, is to see the value growth in our exports despite the fact that we started the year with a large surplus," she says.

White wine shortage

According to Calow, several factors contributed to the year's improved export volumes and value. Firstly, SA wine exports to China increased as trade war between it and Australia impacted exports from down under.

Furthermore, large wine-producing countries in Europe – as well as wine-producing areas in the US and New Zealand – were impacted by adverse weather conditions that led to smaller crop yields.

"If you have a large surplus, like we had at the beginning of the year, buyers usually come and offer 'next to nothing'.

"Fortunately, due to the global shortages, especially of white wine, many international buyers and importers turned their gaze to SA to fill the space and SA producers could maintain their prices," says Calow.

"What the focus should, therefore, be for SA producers going forward, is to ensure reliability of doing business with them as well as ensuring our quality remains a key focus. This will hopefully lead to continued opportunities," says Calow.

According to Ricco Basson, managing director of wine producers' organisation Vinpro, the export value of SA wine so far this year is about R10.2 billion (free on board, therefore not the eventual retail value). In 2020 it was R9.3 billion.

SA wine is exported to more than 100 countries. The UK is SA's biggest wine export market, followed by Germany, the US, The Netherlands and Canada. About 60% of SA wine are exported in bulk.

"It was a massively challenging year for shipping in general and we have problems at our ports as well. This caused delays of up to two weeks in getting our wine exports to its destinations," says Basson.

"On that basis I am glad that we could, nevertheless, grow our wine exports in terms of value and volume - not only year-on-year, but closer to pre-pandemic levels."

Basson also noted growth in exports to the rest of Africa.

"Wine is still SA's second biggest agricultural export commodity after citrus and it still earns the country a lot of foreign exchange. Now the challenge is to keep the momentum going. SA has always been in the lower tiers in terms of international prices for wine, so our big focus must be to grow the value per litre," says Basson.

South Africa is the eighth-largest producer of wines, accounting for about 4% of the world output after Italy (18.3%), France (17%) and Spain (13.2%), according to the Chief Director of Strategic Partnerships and Customer Care at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Tsepiso Makgothi.She says the SA wine industry is an important component for both the agricultural and agro-processing value chains in South Africa.

"The value-chain including both grape farming and wine production contributes approximately R55 billion to national GDP and provides employment to about 270 000 people. Of these job opportunities, 160 000 are for unskilled workers in rural areas," said Makgothi during a recent webinar.

But, she said, apart from two to three high-profile B-BBEE transactions involving large, established wineries, the sector has performed relatively poorly in terms of transformation. In order to support and grow the industry, the dtic has an Agro-Processing Support Scheme aimed to stimulate investment by SA agro-processing and beneficiation enterprises. The scheme is a 20%-30% cost-sharing grant to a maximum of R20 million, over a two-year investment period.