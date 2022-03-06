45m ago

add bookmark

Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock

Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said that "noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment," it had "decided to suspend our network services in Russia."

Visa, for its part, said that "effective immediately" it would "work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.45
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,970.41
0.0%
Silver
25.70
0.0%
Palladium
3,009.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,129.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,358
-3.7%
All Share
74,734
-3.6%
Resource 10
87,052
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,728
-6.3%
Financial 15
15,735
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo