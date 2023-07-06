53m ago

Share

Visa mess threatens SA expansion plans for German firms like VW - with 100 000 jobs at stake

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

The gridlock affecting work-permit applications in South Africa is limiting expansion by German companies in the country and threatening operations that support 100 000 jobs, an industry association said.

While South Africa is taking steps to improve an approval system and make it easier and quicker to get permits, the snarl-up that was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic has limited the entry of skilled workers into a country that has a dire shortage of them. Between 2014 and 2021 only 25 298 skilled-worker permits were approved by the country, which has a population of 60 million. 

"The visa matter spans the entire hierarchy of German business in South Africa" ranging from chief executive officers to technicians, the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday in a response to questions. "This is of course not only a concern to German business but also to the country itself" as German companies operating in South Africa provide jobs for 100 000 people along their supply chains, the chamber said. 

Companies operating in South Africa struggle to find skilled workers, a result of a dysfunctional education system and exacerbated by emigration. Volkswagen AG and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG operate factories in the country and the chamber has over 600 member companies. Andreas Peschke, Germany’s ambassador to South Africa, has previously estimated that German companies account for 10% of South Africa’s export income. 

Germany is South Africa’s third-biggest single-country trade partner after China and the US, with two-way movement exceeding $20 billion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Companies not being able to get permits for executives at local subsidiaries is endangering investment and "the same goes for technicians not being able to enter the country, while at the same time there are no skilled workers available in South Africa to service machinery," the chamber said. 

The group said that while there have been improvements this year, its members had more than 100 open work permit applications in the second half of last year. In one case it took about 18 months to get a permit for a managing director and the owners of one company sold up after their visa was rejected despite 30 years of doing business in the nation. 

The visa-approval process remains opaque and offers from the chamber to help improve the process and digitize it have not been responded to, the German chamber said. 

Siyabulela Qoza, a spokesman for the Department of Home Affairs, didn’t answer a call to his mobile phone or respond to a text message.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vwporschebmwgermanyvisabusiness
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.10
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
24.25
-1.6%
Rand - Euro
20.76
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.64
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.0%
Platinum
896.10
-2.1%
Palladium
1,228.02
-1.8%
Gold
1,909.30
-0.3%
Silver
22.68
-1.9%
Brent Crude
76.65
+0.5%
Top 40
68,813
-2.5%
All Share
74,113
-2.4%
Resource 10
60,169
-3.7%
Industrial 25
102,842
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,903
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

8h ago

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo