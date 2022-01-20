Vodacom supports Telkom's offer to withdraw spectrum interdict

Telkom has proposed ditching its spectrum interdict on condition that other parties agree to an expedited hearing of the merits of its case.

Vodacom is one of the parties that had opposed Telkom's application to interdict the spectrum auction.

The auction of broadband spectrum has been set for 8 March.

Vodacom says is open to a proposal by Telkom to ditch its urgent application to interdict the auction of broadband spectrum in SA, and instead focus on the merits of its case.

This week, Telkom put forward a proposal to mobile operators and other stakeholders, including the communications regulator, Icasa, saying it is prepared to remove Part A of its application from the court roll "if the parties are amenable to an expedited review of Part B."

Part A deals with the application for an injunction against the long-delayed auction of spectrum which is set to take place on 8 March. Part B of the application is focused on the merits of the case against the design of Icasa's Invitation to Apply (ITA).

On Thursday, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the company supported the proposal by Telkom, and that removing the interdict would be a "positive move".

"But we do think that Part B needs to be dealt with. We still want to get to a point where the auction can happen, and happen on time," he added.



"The issues that are there on the ITA still need to be dealt with as speedily as possible so that the auction process doesn't get held up. They are not withdrawing the entire case. Every step that we make in this regard is to make sure that we get to spectrum auction quicker and that South Africa can move forward."

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies needed for cellphone companies to transmit data. These frequencies are also used by TV and other services, like GPS.

Vodacom is one of the companies opposing the Telkom interdict. It is joined by MTN and Rain. The operators have expressed a desire to see the process go ahead without any further delay.

Telkom, on the other hand, has maintained that the makeup of the auction process in its current form would entrench an uneven playing field in telecoms sector.