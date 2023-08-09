27m ago

Share

Vodacom, Vumatel deal will bring fibre to 1 million poor homes, says Remgro after watchdog blow

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vodacom's headquarters in Midrand.
Vodacom's headquarters in Midrand.
Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The owner of Vumatel, SA's largest fibre-to-the-home operator, says its proposed merger with Vodacom - which the Competition Commission blocked - could bring fibre to one million new households in lower-income areas, creating 10 000 jobs.

This week, the commission recommended that the deal be prohibited, saying it would lessen competition. 

The deal, which has been in the works since 2021, would see Vodacom buy a large stake in Maziv, the company that owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA). DFA provides fibre services in and between SA's towns and cities.

Maziv is owned by Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), which falls under JSE-listed investment holding company Remgro.

After the commission recommended on Tuesday that the deal be blocked, Maziv said it would seek to have the merger approved by the Competition Tribunal. The tribunal can overturn recommendations made by the commission for some mergers. 

"The transaction will be hugely beneficial to the market in that Vodacom fibre assets will, as a result of the transaction, become commercially available on an open access, transparent and non-discriminatory basis," said Maziv. 

Vodacom said its promised investment of more than R10 billion would enable it to extend fibre infrastructure to one million new homes in lower-income areas and create 10 000 new jobs.

Maziv said the deal would also result in the establishment of a R300-million fund to grow small- to medium-sized businesses. 

Meanwhile, Vodacom said it would showcase the "strong public interest and pro-competitive advantages" that the deal would have on the fibre market before the tribunal. 

A date has yet been set for the hearing of the matter.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
remgrovodacomvumatelmazivcompetition commission
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.88
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.08
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.73
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
899.75
-1.7%
Palladium
1,214.57
-0.4%
Gold
1,928.11
+0.1%
Silver
22.81
+0.2%
Brent Crude
86.17
+1.0%
Top 40
71,341
0.0%
All Share
76,837
0.0%
Resource 10
60,048
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,461
0.0%
Financial 15
17,277
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo